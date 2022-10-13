Renault's new circular economy unit eyes 2.3 bln in revenue by 2030















PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Thursday that its new "The Future is NEUTRAL" entity that will focus on circular economy in the automotive sector targets 2.3 billon euros in revenue by 2030.

The unit will offer a minority stake to outside investors in order to co-finance investments of about 500 million euros through 2030, the statement said.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by GV De Clercq











