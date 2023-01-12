Retailer Halfords cuts annual profit outlook as demand slides















Jan 12 (Reuters) - British motoring and cycling parts retailer Halfords (HFD.L) trimmed its annual profit outlook on Thursday, pulled down by softer-than-expected demand in cycling and tyre markets on the back of macroeconomic challenges.

The London-listed retailer now expects its full-year underlying profit before tax to be between 50 million pounds ($60.71 million) and 60 million pounds, compared with previous forecast of 65 million to 75 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8236 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











