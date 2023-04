Companies Rheinmetall AG Follow















April 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) has won a double-digit million-euro order from China's SAIC Motor to produce engine blocks for hybrid vehicles, the industrial group said in a statement on Wednesday.

Production is set to begin in China in 2024, the company said.

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Amir Orusov, Editing by Friederike Heine











