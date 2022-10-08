Rivian recalls 13,000 vehicles due to loose fastener















Oct 7 (Reuters) - Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) has notified customers that it is making a voluntary recall of 13,000 vehicles due to a loose fastener, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

"As of September 28, 2022, Rivian became aware of seven reports potentially related to this issue that had accumulated over the production of Rivian vehicles. It was determined that the cause of the issue was an insufficiently torqued fastener," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard











