Rivian to receive $1.5 billion incentive package for new Georgia assembly plant

The logo of startup Rivian Automotive's is seen at the electric vehicle factory in Normal, Illinois, U.S. April 11, 2022. Picture taken April 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

May 2 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) will receive a total of $1.5 billion in state and local incentives and tax credits for the new electric vehicle assembly plant it plans to build in Georgia, the state and company said on Monday.

The $5 billion plant is expected to employ some 7,500 workers once up and running. Workers will receive an average annual salary of $56,000, Georgia's Department of Economic Development said in a statement.

Reporting by Ben Klayman and Tina Bellon Editing by Chris Reese

