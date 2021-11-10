Autos & Transportation
Rivian valued at $93 bln on debut, after world's biggest IPO of 2021
Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) opened almost 37% higher on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, giving the Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker a market valuation of nearly $93 billion and making it the second most valuable U.S. automaker.
Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore and additional reporting by Niket Nishant; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Anil D'Silva
