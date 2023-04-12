Russia may produce electric cars at former Toyota plant - RIA

[1/4] FIA view shows an automobile production plant of the Japanese carmaker Toyota following an announcement of the factory's transfer to the Russian state entity NAMI, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Igor Russak

April 12 (Reuters) - Russian state-owned manufacturer Almaz-Antey may start producing electric cars at Toyota's (7203.T) former production site in St Petersburg, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday, according to the RIA news agency.

Russia said in March that it was working on resuming production at Toyota's former facility as soon as possible, after it was handed over to a state-owned firm.

"We are working out the issue with Almaz-Antey to produce the E-Neva (electric vehicle there)," Manturov was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by John Stonestreet











