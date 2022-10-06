Russian auto sales drop 59.6% in September year-on-year, AEB says

Summary

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia were down 59.6% year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels under the impact of Western sanctions.

The AEB said 46,698 vehicles were sold during the month, compared to almost 120,000 in September 2021.

Despite the steep drop, it was the best monthly performance for the industry since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, prompting unprecedented Western sanctions and manufacturers to leave the market.

