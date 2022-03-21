Russian car maker Avtovaz partially halts production over shortages

A view shows an entrance to the plant of carmaker AvtoVAZ in the city of Togliatti, Russia, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Stolyarov

March 21 (Reuters) - Top Russian carmaker Avtovaz said on Monday it was partially halting production at its plants in Togliatti and Izhevsk on March 21-25 due because of to shortages of electronic parts.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), has periodically stopped its production this month over these shortages.

Renault produces two models - Logan and Sandero - for the Russian market in Izhevsk, along with LADA models. Avovaz said the LADA Izhevsk plant will continue producing its Vesta model and vehicles from Renault's B0 platform on March 21-22.

Avtovaz added that work on all assembly lines will be idled on March 23-25, but that some production functions would continue operations during this period.

The French carmaker suspended some operations at its own car assembly plant in Russia. read more

Renault, which returned to profit in 2021 after two years of losses, is among Western companies most exposed to Russia, where it makes 8% of its core earnings, according to Citibank.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Gerry Doyle

