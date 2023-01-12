Russian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard

Summary

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.















MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry continues to reel from the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow.

Several Russian auto makers suspended production for periods last year, as the industry struggled to source parts and establish new supply chains following the imposition of the sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.

High-profile Western auto manufacturers such as Renault also left the market, making the industry - previously heavily reliant on Western investment and high-tech equipment - one of the hardest hit from the fallout of Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine.

At one point major manufacturer AvtoVaz was selling Lada cars without airbags or anti-lock braking systems (ABS) due to parts shortages.

Total car sales for the year came in at 687,370, compared to more than 1.6 million in 2021, the AEB said. In the month of December, sales were down 50.2%.

The industry body forecast that sales would climb by 12% in 2023 to around 770,000 vehicles.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.