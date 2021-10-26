Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil's IPO books fully covered -sources

1 minute read

Delimobil car sharing company logo is seen on a vehicle amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2020. Picture taken May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil's (DMOB.N) initial public offering books have been fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Delimobil said this week it was looking to raise up to $240 million through a share sale in the United States. read more

Reporting by Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 3:39 AM UTC

Tesla zooms past $1 trillion market cap on bet that the EV future is now

Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade.

Autos & Transportation
Chip shortage drags down sales at car parts maker Faurecia
Autos & Transportation
France doesn't intend to exit Air France-KLM capital - APE head
Autos & Transportation
Raw material supply problems hurt German industrial exports - Ifo
Autos & Transportation
S&P, Dow futures hit record highs as investors eye tech earnings