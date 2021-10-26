Autos & Transportation
Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil's IPO books fully covered -sources
MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil's (DMOB.N) initial public offering books have been fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
Delimobil said this week it was looking to raise up to $240 million through a share sale in the United States. read more
Reporting by Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
