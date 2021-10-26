Russian car-sharing firm Delimobil's IPO books fully covered -sources

Delimobil car sharing company logo is seen on a vehicle amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2020. Picture taken May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil's (DMOB.N) initial public offering books have been fully covered, two financial market sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Delimobil said this week it was looking to raise up to $240 million through a share sale in the United States. read more

Reporting by Olga Popova and Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

