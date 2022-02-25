Russian carmaker Avtovaz may suspend some assembly lines on Monday due to components shortage

FILE PHOTO - Employees work at the assembly line of the LADA Izhevsk automobile plant, part of the Avtovaz Group, in Izhevsk, Russia February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM) may suspend some assembly lines at its Togliatti plant in central Russia on Monday for a day due to a persistent global shortage of electronic components, it said in a statement on Friday.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), plans to resume its Togliatti operations in full on Tuesday, March 1, it said. The company declined to comment on new U.S. sanctions on the Russian economy, saying it continued to monitor the situation.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Susan Fenton

