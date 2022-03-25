Russian carmaker Avtovaz plans four-day week for three months from June 6

Employees work at the assembly line of the LADA Izhevsk automobile plant, part of the Avtovaz Group, in Izhevsk, Russia February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Stolyarov

March 25 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Avtovaz will impose a four-day working week for three months from June 6, it said in a statement on Friday.

The short working week will be needed because of a continuing shortage in the supply of electronic components, Avtovaz added. read more

