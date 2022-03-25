1 minute read
Russian carmaker Avtovaz plans four-day week for three months from June 6
March 25 (Reuters) - Russian carmaker Avtovaz will impose a four-day working week for three months from June 6, it said in a statement on Friday.
The short working week will be needed because of a continuing shortage in the supply of electronic components, Avtovaz added. read more
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
