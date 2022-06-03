Russia's Avtovaz plans to resume production of Lada Granta from June 8

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia's top carmaker Avtovaz said on Friday it would resume production of its best-selling Lada Granta model from June 8, after partially halting production in March due to a shortage of electronic parts because of Western sanctions on Moscow.

French auto giant Renault (RENA.PA) struck a deal in May to sell its majority stake in Avtovaz to a Russian science institute, reportedly for the symbolic sum of just one rouble, with a six-year option to buy it back. read more

