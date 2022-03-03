1 minute read
Russia's top carmaker to stop plants for four days
MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM), will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 10 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components, the company said on Thursday.
Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), had paused some lines for a day this month.
Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
