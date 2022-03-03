Russia's top carmaker to stop plants for four days

FILE PHOTO - Employees work at the assembly line of the LADA Izhevsk automobile plant, part of the Avtovaz Group, in Izhevsk, Russia February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Stolyarov

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest carmaker, Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM), will stop its Togliatti and Izhevsk plants on Saturday and from March 9 to 10 as it grapples with a crisis in supplies of electronic components, the company said on Thursday.

Avtovaz, controlled by French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA), had paused some lines for a day this month.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.