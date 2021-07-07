Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Yandex launches fleet of electric scooters in Moscow

A man rides his scooter through a fountain at Gorky Park in Moscow, Russia, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

MOSCOW, July 7 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex (YNDX.O) will launch an electric scooters rental service in Moscow on Wednesday, the company said, tapping into surging demand across the city.

Electric scooters are a common sight in Moscow during summer, whizzing around the city's parks and pavements, but authorities have been forced to impose speed limits following a string of accidents. read more

The service will be launched on the Yandex.Go app, the company's one-stop-shop for ride-hailing, food delivery and other services, Yandex said.

Yandex did not say how many scooters it would be launching, nor how much it had spent on the venture.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

