Semiconductor chip supply to normalize in 2022, says Mexico's auto industry

Newly assembled vehicles are parked at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Baja California, Tijuana, Mexico May 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jorge Duenes

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A global semiconductor shortage that has weighed on Mexico's auto sector should normalize throughout the year and chip supply should reach prepandemic levels in the second half of 2022, the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA) said on Tuesday.

"We expect the shortage of semiconductors to stabilize throughout the year and towards the second semester they may return to levels that we had prior to the pandemic," AMIA head Fausto Cuevas said in a press conference.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

