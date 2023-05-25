Senate Republicans want EPA to drop plan to cut emissions, boost EVs

Electric vehicle charging station in Washington
An electric car charging station is seen in the parking garage of Union Station in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - A group of 27 Senate Republicans on Thursday called on the Biden administration to drop its plan to drastically cut vehicle emissions through 2032 and ramp up electric vehicle sales.

In a letter led by Senator Shelley Moore Capito, lawmakers said the administration plan will "effectively mandate a costly transition to electric cars and trucks in the absence of congressional direction." The Environmental Protection Agency proposal issued in April estimates sharp emissions cuts would result in 67% of new light duty vehicle sales as electric by 2032.

Reporting by David Shepardson

