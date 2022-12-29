Senator wants U.S. to pause implementation of new electric vehicle tax credits















Dec 29 (Reuters) - Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chair Joe Manchin on Thursday urged the U.S. Treasury to pause implementation of commercial and consumer electric vehicle tax credits.

The U.S. Treasury on Thursday issued guidance that will allow automakers to take advantage of commercial vehicle tax credits for consumer leasing that do not have the same strict battery sourcing rules that are in consumer purchase credits aimed at shifting U.S. supply chains away from China.

Manchin said the Treasury guidance "bends to the desires of the companies looking for loopholes and is clearly inconsistent with the intent of the law. It only serves to weaken our ability to become a more energy secure nation."

Reporting by David Shepardson











