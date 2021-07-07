Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Shares of China EV maker Xpeng set to open up 1.8% in Hong Kong debut

XPeng's electric vehicle (EV) P7 is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China April 16, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

July 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Xpeng Inc (9868.HK) are set to open up 1.8% from their initial public offering (IPO) price in the company's dual primary listing debut in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The stock is set to open at HK$168 per share, versus the IPO price of HK$165. The percentage jump would compare with a 1.1% fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index (.HSI) and 1.2% decline in the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index (.HSCE).

Xpeng's New York-listed American Depository Shares (ADS) were up 0.7% late on Tuesday at $44.05 each. One ADS is equivalent to two Hong Kong shares.

The company raised $1.8 billion by selling 85 million shares in the deal finalised last week.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing

