Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes fall after Mexico takes over part of railway

The logo of mining and infrastructure firm Grupo Mexico is pictured at its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes, a unit of mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico, were down more than 3.5% on Monday, after the Mexican Navy on Friday took over part of a railway it operates.

The Mexican transport company had said on Sunday that negotiations with authorities about the railway concession in Veracruz state will continue.

