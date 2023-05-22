Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes fall after Mexico takes over part of railway















MEXICO CITY, May 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Grupo Mexico Transportes, a unit of mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico, were down more than 3.5% on Monday, after the Mexican Navy on Friday took over part of a railway it operates.

The Mexican transport company had said on Sunday that negotiations with authorities about the railway concession in Veracruz state will continue.

Reporting by Noe Torres and Valentine Hilaire











