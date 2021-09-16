Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Maersk rides freight wave with further 2021 outlook rise

1 minute read

Shipping containers are transpoted on a Maersk Line vessel through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

COPENHAGEN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) lifted its 2021 outlook again on Thursday, riding the rise in freight rates which has resulted from a congested global supply chain.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted shortages of container ships and logjams at ports at a time of high consumer spending, sending the cost of transporting freight to record levels.

"The strong result is driven by the continuation of the exceptional market situation within Ocean, which have led to further increases in both long- and short-term container freight rates," Maersk said in a statement.

Maersk, which handles one in five containers shipped worldwide, now expects full-year underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $22 to 23 billion, up from a previous estimate of $18-19.5 billion.

The shipping company, which is set to publish full third-quarter earnings on Nov. 2, also reported preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of close to $7 billion and EBIT of nearly $6 billion.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:25 AM UTC

GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks.

Autos & Transportation
European new car sales down in July, August - ACEA
Autos & Transportation
Rivian aims to raise as much as $8 bln in IPO -sources
Autos & Transportation
VW's SEAT to extend assembly curbs in Spain into 2022 on chip shortage
Autos & Transportation
India's Hero Motocorp to raise vehicle prices to offset commodity costs