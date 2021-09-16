Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business

1 minute read

The logo of SK Innovation is seen in front of its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Sept 16 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd (096770.KS) said on Thursday its shareholders had approved the company's proposal to separate its battery business into a new company.

The decision paves the way for the battery business, a supplier for Ford Motor Co (F.N), Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and among others, to potentially raise funds and go public to finance its high-cost production capacity expansion.

The unit, which will be launched on Oct. 1, will first become SK Innovation's wholly-owned subsidiary tentatively named "SK Battery Co Ltd."

More than 80% of SK Innovation shareholders voted in favour of the plan, SK Innovation said in a statement.

South Korea's National Pension Service, SK Innovation's No.2 shareholder with an 8.05% stake, on Tuesday voted against the split-off plan, citing concerns about damage to shareholder value.

Shares of SK Innovation were trading down 1.4% versus a 0.5% fall in the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) as of 0131 GMT.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 12:25 AM UTC

GM tells Bolt EV owners park away from vehicles in decks

General Motors Co on Wednesday recommended that Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle owners parking in decks do so on the top floor or on an open level, at least 50 feet away from other vehicles, citing potential fire risks.

Autos & Transportation
Rivian aims to raise as much as $8 bln in IPO -sources
Autos & Transportation
Volvo Cars gears up for $20 bln IPO in coming weeks, sources say
Autos & Transportation
Chinese delivery giants Meituan, Ele.me pledge to not force drivers to register as independent businesss
Autos & Transportation
SK Innovation shareholders approve plan to split off battery business