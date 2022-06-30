1 minute read
S.Korea's Hyundai Motor and its affiliates to jointly set up company in U.S. to explore businesses
SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and its two affiliates plan to jointly set up a company in the United States to explore businesses, Hyundai Motor said on Thursday.
In May, Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology. read more
Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
