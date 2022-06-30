S.Korea's Hyundai Motor and its affiliates to jointly set up company in U.S. to explore businesses

The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and its two affiliates plan to jointly set up a company in the United States to explore businesses, Hyundai Motor said on Thursday.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to invest more than $10 billion in the United States by 2025 to strengthen collaboration with U.S. firms in advanced technology. read more

Reporting by Heekyong Yang Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

