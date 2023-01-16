SMBC Aviation Capital says it would consider further acquisitions















DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - SMBC Aviation Capital, the world's second-largest aircraft lessor, remains open to acquisition opportunities after its recent purchase of smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

"We still do continue to look at inorganic opportunities, I would say," Aisling Kenny told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin. "Our shareholders have been extremely supportive. They continue to be supportive. They continue to have ambitious growth plans."

Writing by Conor Humphries Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.