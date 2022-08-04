SMMT says UK new car sales fell 9% in July, cuts 2022 outlook

New cars are pictured at a car dealership, as Britain's car industry body releases monthly new car sales figures, in Cheshire, Britain October 5, 2020 REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Aug 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell about 9% in July from a year earlier, according to preliminary industry data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Thursday.

The SMMT expects supply issues to ease in the second half of the year but lowered 2022 outlook for new car registrations to 1.6 million from a prior forecast of 1.72 million.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 0800 GMT.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

