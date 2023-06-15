Some 85% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda at AGM















TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Some 85% of Toyota Motor's (7203.T) shareholders voted to re-elect Chairman Akio Toyoda to the automaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Support for Toyoda, the grandson of the company's founder, was at 96% in the previous year, when he was president and chief executive. This year's vote marks his lowest approval rating in at least five years.

Some 15% of shareholders also voted at Wednesday's meeting in favour of a resolution that would have compelled the automaker to make greater disclosure of its climate change lobbying activities.

That was well short of the two-thirds majority required for the resolution to pass.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan











