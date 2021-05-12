Skip to main content

Autos & TransportationSome U.S. car shoppers are paying $5,000 over a vehicle's retail price - Cox Automotive

Reuters
1 minute read

Many U.S. consumers are willing to pay $5,000 more than the sticker price of a new vehicle, as a global semiconductor chip shortage has led to a supply crunch at a time when demand for cars is soaring, a poll by research firm Cox Automotive found.

The chip shortage has forced car manufacturers to idle factories and cut production, which has created a scarcity for new vehicles in the market, sending prices of both new and used vehicles surging.

"More than 40% of car shoppers are willing to pay above manufacturer suggested retail price right now, and those willing to pay over MSRP are willing to accept a 12% premium," Cox Automotive said on Wednesday.

While vehicle inventory is tight, access to auto loans has become more available for shoppers, further boosting demand, the research firm said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 9:47 AM UTCU.S. asks Mexico to review GM plant labor allegations in test of new trade deal

The Biden administration on Wednesday asked Mexico to examine alleged labor rights violations at a General Motors (GM.N) pickup truck factory in Mexico, a move that could lead to tariffs on some of GM's most profitable vehicles under the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on trade.

Autos & TransportationTesla to roll out improved self-driving technology in coming weeks- Musk
Autos & TransportationUber, Lyft want more public subsidies to meet California EV mandates
Autos & TransportationIn court, former Nissan executive Kelly denies helping Ghosn hide earnings
Autos & TransportationDaimler CEO: 'We need an honest conversation" about EVs and jobs