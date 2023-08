The logo of Hyundai Motor Company is pictured at the New York International Auto Show, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to launch more electric vehicles under the Hyundai (005380.KS) and Kia (000270.KS) brands in India, in a sign that it is bullish on the world's third-largest automobile market.

Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

