Spain's car manufacturers expect 2021 sales to remain below 2019 levels

Workers assemble vehicles on the assembly line of the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

BARCELONA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain's cars manufacturers association predicted on Thursday around 900,000 vehicles will be sold in the country in 2021, slightly above 2020 levels but still 25% below 2019, as a result of the semi-conductors shortage that has hit the industry.

ANFAC chairman Jose Vicente de los Mozos told reporters Spain's steep increase of electricity prices in the past weeks is having an impact on production costs in car factories but not in electric vehicles sales since they are very low anyway.

