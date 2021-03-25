Suez Canal earns revenue of $3 bln in first half of 2021 - chairman

Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal earned revenue of $3 billion in the first six months of 2021, up 8.8% compared with the same period last year, Osama Rabie, the canal authority chairman, said on Sunday.

The canal authority will receive a tug boat with a pulling capacity of about 75 tonnes as part of a settlement to release the container ship Ever Given, which blocked traffic at the waterway for six days in March, Rabie told a private TV channel.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Daniel Wallis

