Startup Gatik to deploy self-driving trucks for Pitney Bowes in Dallas

AV trucks are parked in a Gatik AI facility at AllianceTexas in Fort Worth, Texas, U.S., May 18, 2022. Picture taken May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Cooper Neill

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Self-driving delivery truck startup Gatik will deploy its Class 6 box trucks for global shipping and mailing firm Pitney Bowes' (PBI.N) ecommerce deliveries in Dallas, Texas, the companies said on Wednesday.

The rollout, expected to start in the first quarter of 2023, will boost deliveries and reduce logistics costs for Pitney Bowes, the companies said, adding that a safety driver will be present in the trucks during the initial phase to monitor performance.

Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

