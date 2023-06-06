Stellantis announces top executive team changes

Companies Stellantis NV Follow















June 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis NV (STLAM.MI) said on Tuesday the automaker is carrying out top executive team changes effective July 1.

Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic will extend his scope to include research and development, becoming chief engineering and technology officer.

Curic, who started his stint at Stellantis in August 2021, will replace Harald Wester, who is retiring.

The company also appointed Beatrice Foucher, currently DS Automobiles CEO, as chief planning officer, replacing Olivier Bourges.

"These changes demonstrate that the diversity of talent and experience inside Stellantis' Top Executive Team make it possible to adapt our leadership team to address the challenging business environment," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares

Other appointments include Olivier Bourges, currently Chief Planning Officer, appointed Global Corporate Office and Public Affairs Officer. Silvia Vernetti, currently head of the Global Corporate Office, is appointed head of the Global Corporate Planning.

Stellantis, which is home to 14 brands, including Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, was forged from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot-owner PSA in January 2021.

Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Krishna Chandra Eluri











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.