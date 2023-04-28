Stellantis CEO: future of three German Opel plants secure for now















BERLIN, April 28 (Reuters) - The future of three Opel plants in Germany belonging to carmaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI) is secure in the medium term after workers made progress on solving quality problems, CEO Carlos Tavares told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper in comments released on Friday.

However, vast improvement is needed on cost cutting in Germany in general, Tavares said. "Germany is currently the most expensive place in the world to produce cars," he added.

Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.