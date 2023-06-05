Stellantis CEO is pursuing best results for group - Italy economy minister

Companies Stellantis NV Follow















MILAN, June 5 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister suggested on Monday that Rome's government had no need to directly invest in Stellantis (STLAM.MI) as the carmaker was doing good, echoing similar comments made last week by the group's chairman.

Asked whether the Italian government should directly invest in Stellantis to have more say in its management, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said the carmaker's CEO Carlos Tavares had demonstrated he can pursue the highest financial results for the group.

"Based on my economic culture, I think that states must enter (companies) only when the market fails and to preserve strategic interests," Giorgetti said during a conference in Milan.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing Federico Maccioni











