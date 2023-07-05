Stellantis CEO says not in interest of Western business to decouple from China

Companies Stellantis NV Follow

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - The head of Stellantis (STLAM.MI) said Beijing's decision to restrict exports of two metals widely used in semiconductors and electric vehicles should not push Western companies to accelerate efforts to reduce their exposure to China.

"I am not a promoter of a total decoupling from China," CEO Carlos Tavares said, adding that it would not be realistic nor in the interest of Western companies.

China on Monday announced controls from Aug. 1 on its exports of some gallium and germanium products prompting fears of new disruptions to global supply chains, including for automakers.

Stellantis is working with a certain number of Chinese companies, including ones using such materials for products the carmaker is buying from them, Tavares said.

"We are not in a war with any Chinese suppliers... in this case, it is up to the European Union to collaborate with Chinese authorities to find a solution," he said.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume Editing by Keith Weir















