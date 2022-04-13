Stellantis confirms 2022 margin guidance, sees strong U.S. sales

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

April 13 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Wednesday confirmed its forecast for double-digit operating income margin for 2022 and said its expected sales in North America, especially in its highly profitable U.S. business, should rise 3%.

During a presentation at the carmaker's annual general meeting, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the company expects sales to be up or stable in all of its major markets and that it will be cash flow positive this year.

Reporting By Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Nick Carey; Editing by Jan Harvey

