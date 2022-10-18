Stellantis expects semiconductor supply to be fixed by end of 2023















PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) expects the shortage in the supplies of semiconductor chips to be fixed by the end of 2023 and inflation to be under control in one or two years, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday.

"By the end of 2023, semiconductor supply will be fixed," Tavares said at the Paris Car Show.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman











