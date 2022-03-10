Stellantis to extend Fiat Panda production in Italy until 2026 -unions

A new Fiat Panda mild-hybrid car is displayed at a Fiat Chrysler event held to unveil its first hybrid models, in Bologna, Italy, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI) will produce its best-selling Fiat Panda small car at its Pomigliano plant in southern Italy until 2026, metal workers unions said on Thursday after the carmaker met workers' representatives.

The production of the Panda in Pomigliano, for which the group had never provided an end date, will add to output of Alfa Romeo's new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Tonale, which is about to start at the plant read more

Stellantis, which owns the Fiat and Alfa Romeo brands, said a deal to build a battery plant in Italy for electric vehicles was imminent, unions said after the meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The so called 'gigafactory', to be built through the ACC joint venture with Mercedes (MBGn.DE) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) in Termoli, southern Italy, by the reconversion of an existing engine facility, would be the third for the group in Europe, after those already announced in France and Germany.

Representatives of the UILM union said in a statement that the updates on Termoli and Pomigliano indicated Stellantis commitment to Italy during the transition to electric mobility.

A source close to Stellantis, which last week presented its business plan to 2030, confirmed that progress had been made towards closing a deal on the Termoli battery plant shortly and that the company was confirming Italy's central role in its strategy. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.