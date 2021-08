A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) has extended this week production halts at several plants in Europe due to a shortage in microchips, a spokeswoman for Stellantis said on Monday.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by GV De Clercq

