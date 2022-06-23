Stellantis to halt Melfi plant again due to chip shortage

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN, June 23 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) will stop operations at its key Melfi plant, in southern Italy, from June 28 to July 2 due to a shortage in semiconductors supply, UILM union said on Thursday.

Due to this latest announced stoppage, the Melfi plant is going to close the month of June with just seven working days, UILM said in a statement.

