Stellantis halts UK van plant shift as workers isolate amid COVID-19 spread

A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen at the company's corporate office building in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, France, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Monday it will temporarily halt a shift at its Vauxhall van factory in Luton, southern England, due to the large number workers isolating to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"The safety of our staff is of the highest priority at Stellantis," the world's fourth-largest carmaker said in a statement. "In order to protect our teams, our plant in Luton will move from three shifts to two shifts for the duration of this week."

England's railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government on Monday that a COVID tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse. read more

Reporting By Nick Carey. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

