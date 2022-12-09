Stellantis to indefinitely idle Illinois assembly plant















DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February where it builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV and said it may not resume operations.

The Italian-American automaker, which employs about 1,350 workers at the Belvidere, Illinois, plant, said the action will result in indefinite layoffs.

The company said the auto industry "has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.