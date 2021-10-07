Skip to main content

Autos & Transportation

Stellantis to invest $229 mln to upgrade Indiana plants for EVs

1 minute read

A Stellantis sign is seen outside the company's headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Stellantis (STLA.MI), the world's fourth largest carmaker, said on Thursday it would invest $229 million in three plants in Indiana to expedite the development of electric vehicles.

The investment, which will retain 662 jobs, will retool three Kokomo plants in Indiana to produce electrified, eight-speed transmissions, Stellantis said.

A global clampdown on emissions has forced carmakers to accelerate the development of low-emission technology, even for their low-margin mainstream models.

Stellantis, formed earlier this year though the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, made the announcement during an event at the Kokomo Transmission Plant attended by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Earlier this year, the carmaker announced it would invest more than 30 billion euros ($35.54 billion) through 2025 on electrifying its vehicle lineup.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Autos & Transportation

Autos & Transportation · 10:37 AM UTC

GM aims to double revenues by 2030 as it drives to pass Tesla

General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra told investors on Wednesday that the automaker plans to double revenue by 2030, expanding profits from combustion vehicles even as it rolls out new electric vehicles and new digitally powered services to catch up with Tesla Inc .

Autos & Transportation
Tesla's gigafactory electrifies California-Germany culture clash
Autos & Transportation
'Containergeddon': Supply crisis drives Walmart and rivals to hire their own ships
Autos & Transportation
Skoda Auto sees more pain from chip shortage in blow to Czech economy
Autos & Transportation
Automakers funding new tech aimed at making greener lithium for EVs