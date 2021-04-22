The logo of Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest automaker which starts trading in Milan and Paris after Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA finalised their merger, is seen on a flag at the main entrance of FCA Mirafiori plant in Turin, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Stellantis (STLA.MI) on Thursday launched its first fully electric large van, the Fiat e-Ducato, as part of its bid to expand its range of battery electric and hybrid vehicles.

Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all of its European line-up by 2025, as the auto industry faces regulatory pushes in Europe and China to accelerate the shift to zero-emission vehicles.

The e-Ducato, which has a range of around 370 km (230 miles) on a single charge, is already available for orders to clients and will be followed this year by other similar large vans produced by Stellantis under the Peugeot, Opel and Citroen brands. read more

The e-Ducato is produced in Atessa, Stellantis' only plant in Italy running almost at full capacity, but will have its electric powertrain installed in Turin's Mirafiori.

Stellantis, formed at the start of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, is Europe's largest light commercial vehicle maker.

It already offers full electric versions of medium-sized vans and said it would start deliveries in Europe of its first medium-sized vans powered by hydrogen fuel cells by the end of this year.

