Stellantis, LGES implementing 'contingency plans' for battery plant in Canada

OTTAWA, May 12 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI) and South Korea's LG Energy Solution (373220.KS) (LGES) are implementing "contingency plans" related to a more-than C$5 billion battery plant investment plan in Canada because the federal government has not delivered on its promises, a Stellantis spokesperson said on Friday.

"As of today, the Canadian Government has not delivered on what was agreed to, therefore Stellantis and LG Energy Solution will immediately begin implementing their contingency plans," Stellantis said in a brief emailed statement.

