Stellantis' Maserati delays launch of Grecale SUV due to chip shortage
MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Stellantis' (STLA.MI) luxury brand Maserati said on Monday the launch of its new SUV Grecale would be delayed to the spring of next year due to a global chip shortage.
A 'global premiere' for the new model was initially scheduled for Nov. 16.
"Due to a semiconductor scarcity, production amounts would not allow to adequately respond to expected global demand," Maserati said in a statement.
