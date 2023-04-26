Stellantis offering voluntary buyouts to 33,500 US employees















WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Wednesday it is offering voluntary exit packages to 33,500 U.S. employees as it looks to streamline operations.

The offers cover 31,000 U.S. hourly workers and about 2,500 salaried workers. Stellantis did not say how many total jobs it is looking to eliminate. It is also offering some employees in Canada voluntary buyouts.

Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart told employees in an email seen by Reuters that a review of its operations "has made it clear that we must become more efficient."

Stellantis said the voluntary separation packages are being offered to salaried U.S. employees who have 15 or more years of service and work in certain organizations.

On Tuesday, a local unit of the United Auto Workers union said Stellantis wants to cut approximately 3,500 hourly U.S. jobs in the voluntary offer.

In his email, Stewart said Stellantis needed to continue identifying efficiencies to make its operations more competitive, both inside and outside the company.

"The competition is fierce, and the cost of electrification cannot be passed on to the customer. Make no mistake, we intend to win in the marketplace," he wrote.

In February, Stellantis indefinitely halted operations at an assembly plant in Illinois, citing rising costs of EV production.

The action impacted about 1,350 workers at the Belvidere plant that built the Jeep Cherokee SUV and resulted in indefinite layoffs.

Earlier this month, General Motors (GM.N) said about 5,000 salaried workers accepted buyouts to leave the automaker after it cut a few hundred jobs in February.

Ford Motor Co (F.N) recently announced significant job cuts in Spain, Germany and other parts of Europe and in August said it would cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India.

