Stellantis plant in Sochaux halted over chip shortage

The logo of Stellantis is seen on a company's building in Velizy-Villacoublay near Paris, France, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Car production at Stellantis' Sochaux car plant in France will be suspended until Saturday, the company confirmed to Reuters, after a union official cited semiconductor shortages as the reason for the interruption.

Earlier this summer, chip shortages affecting one of its main suppliers led to forced production stoppages at the historic Peugeot site in eastern France. read more

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Edmund Blair

