Stellantis to produce 4 electric vehicles at Italy's Melfi plant from 2024 - UILM union

A flag with the logo of Stellantis is seen at the company's corporate office building in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines near Paris, France, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis will produce four medium-segment electric vehicles at its Melfi plant in southern Italy from 2024, the UILM union said on Tuesday, after workers' representatives met with the carmaker at Italy's industry ministry.

Since Stellantis was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France's Peugeot maker PSA, production in Italy has been under scrutiny for costing more than elsewhere in Europe.

Future production at Melfi will be based on a single enhanced production line that will merge the two existing lines, the union said in a statement, adding the restructuring will leave production capacity at the site unchanged at around 400,000 units, with no "structural" redundancies.

Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, did not give any details about what was discussed at the meeting.

In an earlier statement the company said Stellantis is working "with determination and speed" to support the energy transition of all its Italian sites.

Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, however, said in a separate statement after the meeting that Stellantis had yet to decide where it would build its third electric battery plant in Europe on top of those already planned in France and Germany. read more

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak

